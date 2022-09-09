Farmer who kidnapped and assaulted Klawer teen granted bail

Cape Town – The farmer accused of kidnapping and assaulting a teenager from Klawer appeared in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court. Stephanus Francois Nieuwoudt and his wife, Maria Johanna Nieuwoudt from Trawal, near Klawer, brought forth a formal bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, the couple are charged with kidnapping a minor, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and crimen injuria. This after the farmer was arrested on September 1 and made his first court appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. “The matter was set down for formal bail application and the State opposed the release of accused one (the farmer).

“Both parties proceeded by submitting affidavits with the State presenting one prepared by Sergeant Abrahams. “The husband also submitted an affidavit,” Ntabazalila said. Maria was subsequently released on a warning, while her husband, Stephanus was granted bail with conditions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The husband was granted R5 000 on conditions that he does not have any contact with the complainant and does not go to the farm on which the complainant resides,” Ntabazalila said. According to Billy Claasen, director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 30. He said members of the organisation visited the victim and her mother, a farmworker.

Story continues below Advertisement

Claasen and members of the organisation held a peaceful picket outside court calling for bail to be denied. The case against the couple was postponed until October 18, for further investigation. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement