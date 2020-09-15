Father of 4-day-old baby killed after car crashes into church wall

Cape Town – A young dad, whose baby was born just six days ago, has been killed in a horrific car accident in Elsies River. Desmond Khoba, 29, died on the corner of Halt Road and 18th Avenue, while four other occupants of the vehicle were injured. The father of two had just celebrated the birth of his son last Thursday and on Sunday he was driving with his friends when tragedy struck. His friend, Giovanno Canterbury, 23, was flung out of the car and crushed by an oncoming vehicle. The black Opel Astra, which belonged to Giovanno, then crashed into the wall of VGK Uniting Reformed Church of Southern Africa.

Desmond Khoba Picture: Leon Knipe

It is believed that the occupants were on their way to KFC at about 5pm, but it is not clear who was behind the wheel or what led up to the accident.

John le Roux, who lives across the road, says he heard a loud bang and saw the Astra’s engine on the opposite side of the road while Giovanno was trapped under a white VW Golf.

“About seven of us helped lift the car up and got him out,” said John.

Giovanno’s mom, Carol Canterbury, says she managed to speak to her son, who had a severe head injury.

“He said ‘Mommy, I’m OK’, but I could tell he was not OK,” says the shocked mother.

“I thank God that my grandson Mason, three, who was also in the accident, managed to escape and has been discharged from the hospital.

“A woman who survived the crash said she held my grandson so tightly. I believe that is how he survived.”

Meanwhile, grieving mother Nolitha Khoba, 64, tells the Daily Voice the police advised her to keep away from the scene.

“I said I want to see my son, they told me to rather stay at home as the crash was really bad. They told me he didn’t make it,” she cries.

Her neighbour, Shahied Moydien, 55, says after the cops broke the news, Nolitha collapsed.

“Desmond was Nolitha’s favourite son, he was kind-hearted, never rude to anyone,” he says.

Nolitha says her son leaves behind a two-year-old daughter and week-old baby boy.

“After I retired as a clerk at Tygerberg (Hospital), I helped him get a franchise courier company and he was helping me out financially.

“He was everything to me, it will never be the same without him,”says the upset mom.

SAPS’ Noloyiso Rwexana says cops are investigating a case of culpable homicide, as well as the cause of the accident.

