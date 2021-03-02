Father of four stabbed to death in train carriage

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The heartbroken widow of a Retreat man, who was robbed and stabbed to death on a train, is appealing for help from witnesses who may have seen his attackers. Chanice Peters, 29, says on 11 February she waited eagerly for her husband Randall, 39, to return home from work as they had planned surprises for each other on Valentine’s Day, but instead she was called to Retreat train station to identify his body. The distraught woman says she was told the box of chocolates he had bought for her was found in the train carriage, covered in his blood after heartless thieves stabbed him multiple times. “Randall has four children and worked at Aroma Drop Inn Liquor Shop in Lansdowne,” she says. “He wasn’t one for a cellphone so I would phone his work every day to make sure he arrived safely.

“On 11 February, he left for work as normal and arrived safely. We spoke during the day when I called him at work and we still spoke about our Valentine’s Day surprises and I wanted to surprise him with the cellphone that I bought or him.”

Chanice says she started to worry when he hadn’t arrived by 7pm.

“My friend who works at the station called me and asked if Randall is at home and I said no, I am still waiting. Then she said I must go check, they found a man dead on a train,” she says.

“I went and when the police spoke to me, they asked me what he was wearing and I told them. They asked me if I was ready and took me to the carriage.

“I just put one foot in and I could see his clothes, but couldn’t go closer.

“His cousin came to identify the body and I was told he was robbed of his silver watch, chain, bracelet and his Nike bag.

“They told me he was stabbed in the head, face, neck and chest and the box of chocolates he bought was in the carriage covered in blood.”

Chanice says since the murder, no arrests have been made as police are struggling to find witnesses and she is pleading for help.

“If anyone saw something, please go to Kirstenhof Police Station. I am begging you, it is not just for me, but for his four children.

“His two-year-old son, Maurice, keeps asking if daddy is still in the train coming home.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Elroy Pietersen on 082 469 2578 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

Daily Voice