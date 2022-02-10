Faulty court machinery delaying justice, says mother of rape victim

Cape Town - Faulty court machinery has been pinpointed as the reason a rape case, which has been dragging for nearly two years, has been postponed on Thursday. Amien Fakier from Suburban in Delft appeared in Parow Regional Court on a charge of rape.

It is alleged that the community worker and then school transport driver raped his then 15-year-old victim on February 19 and 20 before dropping her off at school. The matter against Fakier was postponed until June 2, as the stenotype machine used by court stenographers was not working. Amiek Fakier appeared in court at the Parow Regional Court. File Picture Just after the victim’s mother found out about the rape, the family had trusted Fakier because they’d known him for six years.

At the time, the mother said she thought her daughter would be safer with her alleged rapist than taking public transport. Now, nearly two years later, the mother told IOL it had not been an easy road. “He didn’t just rape her. He raped this whole family. She still has nightmares, flashbacks and breaks down.

“She sees him everywhere and has resorted to self-harm,” she said. The mother previously stated after the incident was brought to light, her daughter tried committing suicide. “How does a mother deal with that? She used to self mutilate, saying she wants to hang herself, saying she wants to die.

“I don’t know what to expect anymore. I don’t know if she is going to go through with it. Do these people know what they are doing to our children with all these postponements? “Justice delayed is justice denied. I am mentally, physically, and emotionally tired. I even had to start seeing a doctor,” the mother told IOL. While out on bail, Fakier’s family is alleged to have been harassing the teen by making snide remarks, kicking sand at her and giving her ‘dirty looks’.

The victim’s mother, who was inconsolable, asked whether the justice system would make her daughter’s case a priority if she were murdered. “Does my child have to be dead before they do anything? I feel only if she had died, more attention would have been given to this case. It is not fair. My daughter has to live with this. “We have to live with this. But, I will never give up on my daughter or justice for her,” the mother said.

Outside court, the victim confronted Fakier. According to her mother, it was this moment where her daughter took back her power. “Today (Thursday) was the first time she saw him since it happened.

"She demanded him to look at her, and he couldn't even look at her or me. "Instead, he asked her if she is bef*k," she added.