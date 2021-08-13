Fears Franschhoek chainsaw attack suspect will be freed on bail, ’self-defence’ claims slated

Caper Town – The Farley family on whose Franschhoek farm chainsaw attack victim Andy Makoma worked has shot down claims that the suspect had acted in self-defence. Elroy Erasmus, 34, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on an attempted murder charge. The case has been postponed to August 17, when Erasmus is expected to apply for bail.

What had upset the 37-year-old Makoma’s family and friends is that it took two days before the police arrested the suspect. Giving an update on Makoma’s situation, Brian Farley said: ’’He was butchered and there is no other way to describe what has happened. Do not believe any stories of self-defence making the rounds. ’’That is just not humanly possible if you look at the situation. They are desperate attempts by the suspect and his associates to escape the course of law.

’’We are fighting to keep him locked up with no bail! They are actually thinking about releasing this guy onto the streets again, we need the community to come out against this decision. ’’This thought is terrorising the family who had to witness this savage mutilation. It is unthinkable that they had to experience this, now they have to live in fear again. ’’Please phone your local councillors, police and anyone who has any sort of authority on the matter and push to have justice served. No one is safe when someone like this is walking around the community.’’

The Malawian national, who has worked for the Farleys for 16 years, was attacked at around 9.30pm on Saturday after he and the suspect’s wife had exchanged words on him entering his driveway in his car. According to father-of-three Makoma’s wife, Beauty Busuku-Makoma, 38, the suspect had subsequently barged into the house claiming Makoma had insulted his wife. When she tried to intervene, the suspect shoved her out of the way, she said, while her traumatised young children were witnessing the incident. Farley said: ’’He has had one arm amputated so far, the doctors are hoping they can save the other arm without amputation. He also has many more extensive injuries to his head and body and they are going to do multiple surgeries to try and help him there.

’’We are continuing to raise funds for Andy. He is going to have a very long road to recovery and will need all the help he can get. ’’Losing mobility in both arms is absolutely horrifying and is going to make life very difficult considering he was a landscaper and farmer. They have stolen his dignity and ability to do his job for the future.’’ Busuku-Makoma said she had to take her 11-year-old boy to her sister in Khayelitsha ’’because he is not coping well around the house and is scared the suspect might attack him after seeing his father being attacked. My girls and I are scared and don’t feel comfortable in our home’’.