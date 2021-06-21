Fears missing mother of three is being held captive

A Manenberg family is appealing for help in finding a mom who has been missing for several months amid fears that she may be held against her will. The distraught family of Marissa Manuel, 30, says they are desperate to find her as her three children have been left traumatised by her disappearance.

Sisters Corrien and Kim-Lee say she was last seen at her Manenberg home on 28 March when she told her sister she was going to have a nap. “She doesn’t work but has three children that she looks after. The last we saw her was in March and we are still confused about how she just disappeared. “She was with my baby and told my mother that she is going to lie down and only realised later she is missing,” says Kim-Lee, 19.

The sisters revealed that Marissa was a drug addict and frequented tik houses in Bridgetown and Athlone and the family visited various properties trying to find her. “It was a bietjie (little bit) scary going to all those places but the people there told us they knew her but haven’t see her for months,” says Kim-Lee. “She once told us about a place in the Vlei (informal settlement) where girls are kept against their will and that there are drugs there (but) we are bang to go there.”