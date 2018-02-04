Cape Town - While residents have been limited to 50 litres of water per day, the City said they cannot take a blanket approach to shut down events and film shoots.

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services for the City, said: “In recent weeks, some residents have raised concerns about the number of events being hosted in the city. The perception is that event participants will place an even bigger strain on the city’s scarce water resources and that this limited supply should be saved for local consumption.”

He said they are ensuring these industries do not place strain on the water supply and added that there needs to be acknowledgement of the economic and social benefits they bring.

He said they bring in over R8 billion annually.

“The City has introduced additional criteria for our events and film permit applications and each organiser has to state upfront what their plans are to make use of alternate water sources or minimise their use of the city’s potable water. We are asking the events and film industry to play their role in adapting to this crisis.”

He said the film industry and event organisers have put in place various water saving initiatives.

