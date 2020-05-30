First cannabis academy offers online courses

Cape Town - South Africa’s domestic market for legal cannabis products is said to be worth R27billion a year, and now, Boogaloo Africa Academy is bringing the first cannabis school to Africa.

The academy is the first learning platform dedicated to cannabis education. And it has opened its online portal at a time when the industry is poised for rapid growth.

The academy’s first courses are in partnership with a US-based cannabis online education platform Medical Marijuana 411, which is a leader in online medical marijuana education for patients, media professionals and dispensary consultants.

Co-founded by South African Trenton Birch, the focus of the academy will be on bringing medicinal cannabis education to South Africans. Weekend Argus spoke to Birch, who said they were proud to be the first contributor in this space.

“Cannabis has the potential to positively impact our economy, facilitating large-scale job creation, uplifting low-income communities, especially in under-served rural areas as well as contributing to the overall improvement of people’s health.