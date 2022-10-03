First-ever African Rubik’s speed-cubing championship to take place in Cape Town

Cape Town – The city is set to host Africa’s first continental Rubik's speed-cubing competition at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World from October 7 – 9. The Rubik's Cube was invented in 1974 by Ernő Rubik, a Hungarian designer and architect who lived and worked in Budapest.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was originally created to teach mathematical formulas. The World Cube Association (WCA) has chosen The Cubing Hub, founded by Donovan Pretorius in 2015 when he was in Grade 9, to host the competition. CEO of The Cubing Hub, Donovan Pretorius. Picture: The Cubing Hub It is Pretorius’s goal to make each person realise the greatness within themselves by teaching them how to solve the Rubik’s Cube.

“The Cubing Hub has taught hundreds of students how to solve the cube. The cube is used as a tool to draw out the greatness within our youth and speed-cubing clubs are popping up throughout South African schools. “We teach students how life challenges are similar to a Rubik’s Cube and if one applies a co-ordinated approach one can solve the cube and you can solve life’s problems. The Cubing Hub will be hosting Africa’s first continental Rubik's speed-cubing competition at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World from October 7 – 9. Picture: The Cubing Hub The first Rubik’s Cube competition took place in Hungary in 1982 with only 20 participants.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cubing Hub has hosted multiple events at malls in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Free State. Events were also held at high schools and primary schools in Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, and Free State. “We have trained students throughout South African schools over the past six years which resulted in many personal transformations in students.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have assisted university students to stay focused and concentrate better, some students kicked bad habits and replaced them with cubing, and others overcame the social issues and became more confident, leading them to have the courage to further their studies after school,” Pretorius said. Part of the event will be the creation of a mosaic using the Rubik’s Cube. Pretorius said the plan was to sell the artwork to the highest bidder – and perhaps get it entered into Guinness World Records.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than 550 competitors are expected to take part in the three-day event. “This event is a continental championship which leads us to attract competitors from Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, and many more as speed cubing has spread throughout Africa. “In South Africa alone we already have over 800+ people that have taken part in past cubing competitions,” Pretorius said.

The competition will take place in the Exhibits Hall at Grandwest from 8am until 7pm. Registration for the competition can be done via Quicket. [email protected]