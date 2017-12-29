Cape Town - Businessman Nafiz Modack, alleged underworld kingpin Colin Booysen and three co-accused were accused of extorting over R420 000 from a posh restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear took the stand against Modack, Booysen, Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje, who face charges of extortion and intimidation linked to the nightclub security business.

Kinnear said the trouble started on April 2, when a Porsche, BMW X5 and five Toyota Avanzas approached the complainant and a coloured male informed them they would be taking over security at the Grand Africa Cafe & Beach restaurant.

“The complainant stated he was told there will be a takeover and someone from the security company would come see him in the morning,” testified Kinnear.

“There was already security stationed at the Grand. Lakay then arrived and said he would be running security from that moment forth. The complainant had no say in the matter."

“Lakay told the complainant PSG Security will be taking over, nothing will change, staff will remain the same and that PSG would be handling the invoices."

“The complainant went along for fear of the safety of their workers and patrons.”

Kinnear also implicated Modack’s lawyer, Advocate Pete Mihalik, claiming he extorted R20 000 from “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein - who was shot dead in August - to return a gun to its rightful owner.

The weapon had been taken when Booysen, Cronje and 30 other people violently broke up an auction hosted by businessman Mark Lifman in March this year.

In November, an event was held at Grand Restaurant and the accused before court wanted to take over security at the venue.

Modack had demanded R150 000 for event management fees from the complainant, however Booysen brought the number down.

Kinnear testified: “All the accused were present along with the complainant, a negotiation was under way as to payment."

“It was Booysen who intervened and said to make it R90 000. After that, no one spoke."

“Booysen asked the complainant to leave his own office as all the accused had a meeting. The complainant asked Lakay for an invoice, Lakay stated he couldn’t give an invoice as the money would not go into PSG’s account.”

The money was later handed over in cash.

“For November, the Grand restaurant was billed (excluding the R90 000) R13 700 for event management and R64 500 for consultation and response (which was sent via EFT),” Kinnear said.

“I cannot tell the court what the R90 000 was for. In December, they were billed via invoices again, this time R90 000 for extra security, response and consultation."

“The fee of R64 500 and R100 000 for extra security. The complainant was told that in December prices increased.”

Kinnear also alleged the complainant was contacted by Modack via SMS from his former attorney Bruce Hendricks to drop all charges.

The accused, who remain behind bars, were all arrested on 15 December and have been held at various locations.

The continuation of their bail application resumes on 2 January.

