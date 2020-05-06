Five Cape Town mums are feeding 500 Tafelsig kiddies daily

Cape Town - After seeing the hungry children in their community, these five mothers of Tafelsig took matters into their own hands. The moms decided to dig deep in order to feed children daily.

They have now formed a non-profit organisation called The Healing Well, and others have joined.

Breatrice Leng, Wendy Williams, Thelma Adams, Deidre van Rooyen and Zelda Abrahams decided they could no longer sit quietly and watch children go hungry and walking outside without masks.

“We recognise that the women are the backbone of families and homes,” says Beatrice who has been working for three decades in her community.

HUNGRY: Kids practise social distancing

Beatrice, a retiree who worked in social development and provided victim support at courts, joined the mothers at the start of lockdown to cook hot meals for the children.

They began their feeding routines along Kilimanjaro and Helderberg crescents.

She says as the lines grew longer every day, the donations started pouring in.