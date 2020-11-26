Five Vredenburg police officers arrested for Jason Heyns murder to remain behind bars for another week ahead of bail application

Johannesburg - The five police officers who were arrested in connection with the murder and assault of Jason Heyns in Vredenburg will remain behind bars until their bail application next week.

The officers were arrested by the Investigating Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday for the murder which took place last month.

They are due back in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on December 3 for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.

Ipid said the arrest of the officers comes after the directorate’s rural strategic interventions investigative work on the case.

Ipid said the police officers allegedly assaulted Heyns, who was being arrested by them. After his assault, Heyns needed medical attention and was taken to hospital in Vredenburg, which immediately transferred him to the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town due to the severity of his injuries.