



Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services Theo Layne said firefighters were alerted just after 10.30am.





He said the boy had been "playing with paper in the vicinity of a lit paraffin heater" when the fire started.





Layne said the child hid under the bed when the fire started spreading and his grandmother who was looking after him ran out of the shack, unaware that he was still inside.





Police are on scene investigating.









On Monday morning, eight people, including four children, died in a fire in Khayelitsha that destroyed four shacks and displaced 22 people. 4









African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN - A five-year-old child has died in a fire in the Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. The fire destroyed 20 shacks and displaced 66 people.