Flu vaccines in short supply, health workers to be given first preference - Mkhize

Cape Town - South Africa has received very limited stock of flu vaccines, and as a consequence health workers will be given priority to receive the vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

Mkhize said when both the public and private sectors placed their orders, which is done a year in advance, they did not anticipate the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This means that as it stands, our flu vaccines are understocked. As government we have engaged with the pharmaceutical industry and it became clear that the distribution of this vaccine has to be rationalised and prioritised. We have therefore taken a decision that health workers in the country will be given priority in receiving the flu vaccine," Mkhize said.

"This is precipitated by the fact that the country cannot afford to have them sick especially as the flu season approaches. This is one of the major lessons that we have learnt from countries that have experienced the Covid-19 pandemic. We therefore plead for the understanding of all South Africans who may unfortunately not have access to the flu vaccine this year."

