Former marathon runner embraces life post robotic-assisted double knee surgery

Colin Joiner, a former marathon enthusiast, is once again relishing life's simple pleasures, like beach walks and playful moments with his dog Benji, thanks to a groundbreaking double knee replacement surgery at Netcare Linksfield Hospital. Joiner recalls the debilitating pain that plagued him: “I had zero cartilage in my left knee... I was starting to feel the effects of the deterioration in both knees.” The culprit? Years of rigorous running.

Dr Chris McCready, an orthopaedic surgeon at Netcare Linksfield Hospital and a pioneer of Mako robotic-assisted total knee replacement in South Africa, diagnosed Joiner with severe grade four osteoarthritis in both knees. “The pain was seriously affecting his quality of life and daily activities,” Dr McCready noted. Initially, Joiner contemplated traditional surgery for his left knee, but a friend's recommendation led him to Dr McCready and the innovative robotic-assisted procedure.

“Having discussed the options with Dr McCready, we decided to kill two birds with one stone, and I was booked for robotic assisted bilateral knee replacement,” Joiner shared. Dr McCready, who boasts over 700 hip and knee replacements using this advanced system, believes that for fit individuals like Joiner, "robotic assisted surgery is making this option even more feasible.” He added, “Robotic technology... results in better balance and more natural feeling knees. Patients report less post-operative pain and quicker recovery times.”

Joiner's post-surgery experience surpassed his expectations. Merely four hours post-operation, he was walking. “Just two weeks later my life was virtually back to normal... I was driving again,” he exclaimed. His renewed mobility allowed him to enjoy beach walks and park visits with Benji, his golden retriever. However, recovery had its moments. Joiner chuckled, recalling how an overenthusiastic Benji knocked him over twice. “Although I went down hard, fortunately there was no damage to my new knees.

Dr McCready pointed out that my newly replaced knees are even stronger than natural bone.” Witnessing Joiner's remarkable recovery, his wife has now scheduled her robotic-assisted knee replacement with Dr McCready. Grateful for his rejuvenated life, Joiner praised Dr McCready and the Netcare Linksfield Hospital team.