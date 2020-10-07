Former Proteas star Vernon Philander’s brother shot dead

Cape Town – Tyrone Philander, the younger brother of former Proteas star Vernon Philander, was shot dead in Ravensmead around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident at about 1.10pm on the corners of 7th Avenue and Webner Street in Ravensmead, where a 32-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

Ravensmead Community Policing Forum spokesperson Zelda Tantraal confirmed that Tyrone Philander had been the victim.

Tyrone Philander’s distraught mother Bonita, accompanied by a family member, watched in horror as her son's body lay in the street. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Tantraal told EWN the Philander family are still in the dark about what happened. “They don’t know what happened. They were in the yard, busy with the washing and they heard shots.”

Tyrone was reportedly transporting a trolley with water to a neighbour when he was shot. An African News Agency (ANA) reporter said his distraught mother Bonita, accompanied by a family member, watched in horror as her son's body lay in the street.