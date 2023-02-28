Former Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit wants High Court to overrule his expulsion

Durban - Former Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit, who was expelled for urinating on another students belongings, has approached the High Court in the Western Cape to appeal the decision. Du Toit’s lawyers filed court documents last week to set aside the university’s decision to expel him, News24 reports.

It is understood that du Toit’s legal team has asked the court to set aside and review the findings made against their client in November, in respect to the urination video incident. Du Toit was seen urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk, laptop and books in May 2022. The incident sparked massive protests at the University over its alleged deep-seeded racist tendancies.

South Africa - Cape Town - 19 May 2022 - Angry Stellenbosch students handed their memorandum of demands to their Vice Chancellor Wim de Villiers.This university has been rocked by racism and rape incidents and the management was given till thursday to suspend the racist known as Theuns du Toit. week .photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) In his affidavit, du Toit said he was unfairly labelled as a racist, thus rendering his redemption in the public eye of paramount importance. But the university’s disciplinary committee found him guilty of transgressing a number of student disciplinary codes. Du Toit argued that the committee acted unfairly and played a key role in his subsequent labelling as a racist.

He said there was credible evidence proving that he has no racist tenancies nor is he a racist, but the committee didn’t regard it. A spotlight has also been shone on the residence Huis Marais (House Marais) where the incident took place. The committee overseeing du Toit’s tribunal said House Marais’ culture and student leadership had failed. Du Toit also opened the door for the committee to question his abuse of alcohol, as well as the abuse of alcohol in general at House Marais.

He did not deny that there was evidence showing he was prone to blackouts because of his excessive alcohol consumption. Du Toit is arguing that the head of House Marais, a Dr Gronewald, showed bias during the evidence leading at the hearing, which helped shape the perception that House Marais and he were lawless and racist. The University has not decided yet whether to act legally on du Toit’s appeal.