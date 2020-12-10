Foster father gets 50 years for raping two girls

Cape Town – The Worcester Regional Court has sentenced a 65-year-old foster father to 50 years’ imprisonment for the rape of two minor girls. Earlier, the court convicted Charles Stevens for the rape of two girls, aged 11 and 12. The regional court sitting in Montague sentenced him to 25 years’ imprisonment for each rape count. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently,“ Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement on Thursday. ’’The two cousins were removed from their biological parents due to socio-economic conditions of the parents and neglect. They were placed in the foster care of Stevens and his wife. ’’The rapes happened on 3 March 2018 and 11 March 2018 respectively. His wife was not aware of the abuse as the incidents happened while she was asleep.

’’The prosecutor, Advocate Hendrik Koert, told the court that Stevens threatened the girls that they would all go to jail if they said anything and promised them sweets and money,“ Ntabazalila said.

’’The abuse came to light when the 12-year-old fell ill at school and was taken to a clinic. She reported the abuse to a health care worker.

’’As part of investigation, the 11-year- old was also interviewed by police and she also reported a rape. A forensic medical examination at Robertson Hospital confirmed signs of penetration.

’’The Worcester Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) was instrumental in ensuring that both girls were immediately removed from the house and placed in another safe place. Advocate Cindy Abdol, case mManager at the Worcester TCC, and Cindy Jacobs, a site coordinator at the TCC liaised with social workers and Child Welfare Robertson to ensure that ssupport services were provided to the victims.’’

Koert welcomed the sentence, saying the court gave a voice to the voiceless in sentencing the accused.

“The scourge of gender-based violence, coupled with socio-economic challenges is very real for the rural Boland community. In passing sentences of this nature, the court sends a clear message to victims and the community that their voices matter, that their voices are heard.

’’The complainants represented the most vulnerable members of society and it is important that we send a message to everyone that the State will do its best to ensure that they are protected,” she said.

Stevens has been held in custody since his arrest in 2018 after Koert successfully opposed his bail application.

IOL