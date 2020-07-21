Foundation helps lift spirit of Covid-19 patients in Cape Town with blanket donation

Cape Town – The Tzu Chi Foundation South Africa has answered the call to spread more warmth this Mandela month, donating 1 000 blankets to the Hospital of Hope, the name for the Covid-19 Intermediate Care Facilities in Cape Town.

The handover, which took place at the CTICC Intermediate Care facility yesterday, will also benefit patients at the Brackengate facility.

The foundation's mission is to focus on giving material aid to those in need, inspiring love and humanity to both givers and receivers. Since March it has made its presence felt during the Covid-19 pandemic with donations of personal protective equipment worth over R20 million to healthcare facilities across the Western Cape and the rest of the country.

“Many of our patients are from the vulnerable sections of our society and are in need of some good cheer. These blankets, together with other donations for Mandela Day, will really lift their spirits,” said Dr Theo Abrahams, facility manager at the CTICC Intermediate Care Facility.

The general public can also help make a difference this Mandela month by preparing a care pack for patients recovering from Covid-19.