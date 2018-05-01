Cape Town - Four cash-in-transit heist suspects are expected to appear in various courts in the Western Cape on Thursday after the Directorate for Priority Crime (the Hawks) and the police arrested them earlier this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said a security armoured vehicle was fired at and forced to stop by three private vehicles on Monday evening on the R44 between Wellington and Klapmuts.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, one firearm was taken and the guards disarmed.

"Follow-up investigation by a multidisciplinary team led to the arrest of a 50-year-old suspect in Paarl. One assault rifle, a pistol, an undisclosed amount of money and a vehicle allegedly used during the heist were seized," he said.

After a shoot-out with police, another three suspects, aged between 31 and 52, were arrested in Embekweni.

"A bulletproof vest, a second vehicle and undisclosed amount of money were also confiscated."

Nkwalase said police have not ruled out the possibility of the involvement of more suspects.

