Four robbery suspects arrested in Cape Town, guns confiscated

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town enjoyed success on Wednesday as they confiscated three firearms. Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said four suspects were arrested in Browns Farm after police followed up on information pertaining to their alleged involvement in two business robberies two weeks ago. He said at about 7am, officers swooped on the suspects in Ramaphosa informal settlement. “Police pounced on the first suspect while he was still sleeping and his arrest led to the arrest of two other suspects who were believed to be storing the firearms they utilised to commit crime. “The two suspects instead took the police back and forth, and while they were on their way back from another area which the suspects took them to get the firearms, they met one suspect who was keeping the firearms.

“This suspect took police to a shack where the two firearms, a 9mm Norinco and a Glock, were hidden,” Van Wyk said.

The suspects are believed to be involved in robberies targeting e-hailing vehicles within the Browns Farm area.

He said the four suspects, aged between 21 and 27, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and will be charged with possession of illegal firearms, armed robbery and business robbery.

In an unrelated matter, at about 7.30am, members of the provincial public order policing (POP) were conducting visible patrols and stop-and-searches in Bontebok Street in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, and noticed a suspicious man.

The man tried to evade arrest, but he was stopped and searched and was found in possession of methamphetamine and unga (heroin).

The 27-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in Site C, Khayelitsha, when a woman stopped the officers and told them a man had pointed a firearm at her. She gave the police his address.

Police rushed over and found the man in possession of a 9mm pistol.

He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and pointing of a firearm.

African News Agency