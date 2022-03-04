Four SAPS members to appear in court on extortion, theft charges

Cape Town - Four members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of extortion, theft and defeating the ends of justice.
The four members attached to the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team are aged 32, 37, 40 and 44, and includes three sergeants and a constable.
The group were arrested on Thursday evening by their colleagues attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit.
According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the suspects were arrested following an investigation into the circumstances of an incident that occurred on February 18.
On the day of the incident, a vehicle was stopped and searched in Eerste River for a routine search by the four members.
“In this vehicle, the members found 6kg of dagga and cash.
“Instead of placing the driver under arrest, they persuaded him to take them to his residence in Muizenberg and pay for his freedom,” Traut said.
The driver of the vehicle abided and took the members to his residence.
“At his residence, the members discovered more dagga and cash, which they confiscated and left without handing it in as exhibits.
“The man reported his ordeal to police, and warrants for the arrest of the members were subsequently issued,” Traut said.
He said the members would be making their first appearance in court on Friday to face the charges brought against them.
“The Western Cape police will not harbour criminals amongst our ranks, and every endeavour will be made to purge SAPS from undesirable individuals,” Traut added.
IOL