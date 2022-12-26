Four suspects arrested for murder of Cape Town police officer

Johannesburg - Four suspects aged between have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a 33- year old police officer in Lwandle. The police officer was killed after reporting off duty at the Lingelethu West police station on Christmas Day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Western Cape police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the stabbing took place at the Asanda Village at approximately 06:30pm on Christmas Day. “The constable sustained several stab and gunshot wounds and succumbed at the crime scene. “After preliminary investigation, it was established that the member was robbed of his service pistol and a cellphone.”

The Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes team and detectives and crime scene experts were gathering leads in an attempt to find those responsible for the murder. “The information showed that before being robbed, he fired several shots towards his attackers and injured one in the process, the injured person was then taken to Hottentots hospital and later transferred to Tygerberg hospital for further medical examination. “During the interview, the investigating team arrested the injured person as the information showed that he was one of the attackers and he has since been arrested,” said Hani.

Story continues below Advertisement

A multi-disciplinary team was put together to trace the outstanding suspects and the police officer's firearm. The suspects were apprehended the same day and the constables' firearm was also recovered. The four suspects are due to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday December 28 2022. IOL