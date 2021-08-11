Franschhoek chainsaw attack victim still in critical condition, suspect in court

Cape Town – Plant lover Andy Makoma used to assist Franschhoek horticulturist Jeanne Farley in propagating proteas on her farm for 16 years. However, a chainsaw attack on his 37th birthday has led to the father-of-three and family breadwinner losing an arm and he is still in a critical condition in Tygerberg Hospital. A 34-year-old man was due to appear at the Paarl Magistrate’s Court today for attempted murder over the alleged chainsaw attack at around 9.30pm in Ysterhout Avenue on Saturday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

It was the second time that Makoma, who is originally from Zimbabwe and also worked at a hotel before the Covid-19 lockdown, has been the victim of an alleged “xenophobic attack’’. On Saturday, he was entering their driveway in his car when a woman allegedly started screaming at him. He was allegedly later confronted by the suspect’s husband after he had parked the car, with the incident playing out in front of Makoma’s wife and children. Makoma’s South African wife, Beauty Busuku-Makoma, 38, who was shoved out of the way when she tried to intervene, told IOL on Wednesday. ’’Andy is undergoing many operations on his body and face. He is still in a critical condition, but they are hopeful of saving his other arm.

“I would have liked to go to court but the police didn’t inform me that the suspect was appearing in court today. I know the suspect as we live in the same street. Everything happened in front of me.’’ Farley said: ’’The police in Franschhoek were so slack it took them two days before they locked up the suspect. We are hoping that the State prosecutor will ensure a proper sentence for the man who attacked Andy.’’ Busuku-Makoma said: ’’I had to take my 11-year-old boy to my sister in Khayelitsha because he is not coping well around the house and is scared the suspect might attack him after seeing his father being attacked. My girls and I are scared and don’t feel comfortable in our home.’’

In a Facebook post, Jeanne Farley’ son Brian said at the weekend: ’’Please help our dear friend Andy Makoma. The person came into his house and tried to murder him in front of his wife and 3 young children. ’’He is in critical condition and might not make it. All we can hope for is that he lives at this stage. We are asking for any donations, money, food, items whatever you can spare for him and his family. ’’Immediate priorities are his health and getting him the best care possible. If he doesn't survive, all proceeds will obviously go to his family. I've started a fundraiser.

’’In the meantime, if anyone has anything to spare please call 082 321 1113 (Jeanne Farley). This is the second time he has been viciously attacked for xenophobic reasons. ’’The first time they stabbed him in the head. He was forced to move to his current locality for his safety and has now become the victim of another attack. '’He is an honest, hard-working, good human being who deserves all the help he can get. Please, if you can do anything to help Andy it will be most appreciated.’’