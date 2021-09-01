Free museum access for vaccinated Western Cape residents in Heritage Month
Cape Town – Visitors partially or fully vaccinated may enter provincially sponsored museums free of charge, the Western Cape government announced on Wednesday.
’’I see no better way to responsibly celebrate this Heritage Month than by incentivising vaccinated residents to visit our provincial museums. It is for this reason that I welcome the Western Cape Government’s announcement that, for the month of September, visitors partially or fully vaccinated may enter provincially sponsored museums free of charge,’’ said Reagan Allen, the Western Cape spokesperson for cultural affairs and sport.
’’We encourage the public to get vaccinated and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. Our museums celebrate the diversity of the Western Cape, both in its history and future, and offer a space for residents to embrace the richness of our province’s social, historical, and natural landscapes.’’
The following museums offer free access to vaccinated individuals:
- Bartolomeu Dias Museum (Mossel Bay)
- Beaufort West Museum
- CP Nel Museum (Oudtshoorn)
- Drostdy Museum (Swellendam)
- Genadendal Museum
- Great Brak River Museum
- Hout Bay Museum
- Jan Danckaert Museum (Porterville)
- Montagu Museum
- Old Harbour Museum (Hermanus)
- Oude Kerk Volksmuseum (Tulbagh)
- SA Fisheries Museum (Laaiplek)
- Stellenbosch Museum
- Togryer Museum (Ceres)
- Wellington Museum
- Wheat Industry Museum (Moorreesburg)
- Worcester Museum
’’With almost two million Western Cape residents vaccinated, the provincial government continues to make great strides in the process of protecting residents,’’ Allen said.
’’And whilst vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier for some, the provincial #Jabsb4jol campaign and this Cultural Affairs initiative are important in achieving our goal of vaccinating as many eligible residents as possible.
’’We’ve also seen the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport successfully utilise its sites, including libraries, to support residents in registering for their Covid-19 vaccines.
’’Along our journey to creating a prosperous, diverse, and free society, it is important to remember our heritage. Participating in this opportunity has the added advantage of stimulating our local museums, which haven’t been spared the devastating effects of the pandemic.’’
