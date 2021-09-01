Free museum access for vaccinated Western Cape residents in Heritage Month

’’I see no better way to responsibly celebrate this Heritage Month than by incentivising vaccinated residents to visit our provincial museums. It is for this reason that I welcome the Western Cape Government’s announcement that, for the month of September, visitors partially or fully vaccinated may enter provincially sponsored museums free of charge,’’ said Reagan Allen, the Western Cape spokesperson for cultural affairs and sport.

Cape Town – Visitors partially or fully vaccinated may enter provincially sponsored museums free of charge, the Western Cape government announced on Wednesday.

’’We encourage the public to get vaccinated and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. Our museums celebrate the diversity of the Western Cape, both in its history and future, and offer a space for residents to embrace the richness of our province’s social, historical, and natural landscapes.’’

The following museums offer free access to vaccinated individuals:

Bartolomeu Dias Museum (Mossel Bay)

Beaufort West Museum

CP Nel Museum (Oudtshoorn)

Drostdy Museum (Swellendam)

Genadendal Museum

Great Brak River Museum

Hout Bay Museum

Jan Danckaert Museum (Porterville)

Montagu Museum

Old Harbour Museum (Hermanus)

Oude Kerk Volksmuseum (Tulbagh)

SA Fisheries Museum (Laaiplek)

Stellenbosch Museum

Togryer Museum (Ceres)

Wellington Museum

Wheat Industry Museum (Moorreesburg)

Worcester Museum

’’With almost two million Western Cape residents vaccinated, the provincial government continues to make great strides in the process of protecting residents,’’ Allen said.