Fritz decries 'ANC interference' in recruitment for Western Cape top cop post









National police commissioner General Kehla Sithole. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) decision to re-advertise the post of Western Cape commissioner has been condemned by the province's MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, as political interference. The announcement to re-advertise was made on Monday, with Fritz saying that it pointed to "top-level ANC interference within SAPS and government recruitment processes". He said the decision was taken following a series of complaints from African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape secretary general Faiez Jacobs and deputy provincial commissioner for detectives, major general Jeremy Vearey. The decision to not fill the post, and instead to re-advertise it and fill it internally within SAPS, was stated in a letter from national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, said Fritz. According to the letter, there would be further correspondence on the “constitution of a selection panel to consider the applications for the post”, added Fritz.

“It is alarming that a process, which was followed in line with the Constitution and related legislation, is now being re-started due to a politically-aligned candidate [Vearey] not being shortlisted. Not only is this a mass violation of the trust in the panel but it is also a breach of the rule of law. I will urgently be seeking advice on the legality of restarting this process," said Fritz.

He said the Western Cape SAPS had a history of "being destroyed and rendered institutionally moribund because of politicking".

“The Western Cape cannot afford to wait a moment longer for a provincial commissioner to be appointed. The province is plagued by a high crime rate, SAPS is suffering from human and physical resource constraints, there are mass allegations of corruption within SAPS and the ongoing community policing forum elections require strategic leadership from a competent provincial commissioner who places the safety of the province above all else."

It was unclear when the process to appoint a new provincial commissioner would be completed, said Fritz, but once the post was filled, it was "vital" that the successful candidate prioritise the serious levels of crime and criminality in the province.

"The Western Cape cannot afford for the ANC to play political games with this appointment process,” said Fritz.

African News Agency (ANA)