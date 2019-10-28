Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) decision to re-advertise the post of Western Cape commissioner has been condemned by the province's MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, as political interference.
The announcement to re-advertise was made on Monday, with Fritz saying that it pointed to "top-level ANC interference within SAPS and government recruitment processes".
He said the decision was taken following a series of complaints from African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape secretary general Faiez Jacobs and deputy provincial commissioner for detectives, major general Jeremy Vearey.
The decision to not fill the post, and instead to re-advertise it and fill it internally within SAPS, was stated in a letter from national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, said Fritz.
According to the letter, there would be further correspondence on the “constitution of a selection panel to consider the applications for the post”, added Fritz.