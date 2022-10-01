Further delays in delivery of jet fuel at Cape Town airport but flights not affected - Acsa

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has assured passengers that the low jet fuel stock levels at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) will have “no impact” on scheduled flights. However, the airport has received a report from fuel suppliers which revealed further delays pertaining to the delivery of jet fuel to CTIA.

Passengers are urged to continuously monitor developments around this issue. Acsa has issued a Notice to Airmen to update airlines on the current state of jet fuel supply at the airport. Acsa has been working closely with airlines to reduce fuel uplifts out of Cape Town. Due to the added risks, further restrictions had to be introduced on fuel uplifts in a bid to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrives.

Acsa vows that it will continue to work with airlines to limit the impact on flight operations, which includes reducing passenger loads. It is worth noting that based on the current risk assessment report, airlines have been requested to conduct technical stops to uplift fuel at alternative airports. “Acsa will remain in constant contact with all the affected stakeholders to explore and implement possible mitigating factors to calm the situation and calls on all partners to ensure that passengers are updated with the latest flight schedules,” said Acsa in a statement on Saturday.

