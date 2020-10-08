Gang bullet leaves boy, 11, brain dead with his mom about to give birth

Cape Town – An 11-year-old boy was declared brain dead after he was hit by a stray gang bullet in Kraaifontein on Tuesday. The child was shot on the corner of Joseph Avenue and Carmen Street in Scottsdene. Yesterday morning, the life support system was switched off for little Duran Visagie at the Cape Gate MediClinic. His grieving grandfather, Piet Visagie says: “There was nothing they could do to save his life, the bullet was stuck in his head. “His mother was with him when they turned off the machines at 11am.”

Piet says Duran was his daughter Anthea’s only child and was looking forward to meeting his new brother or sister as Anthea is nine months’ pregnant.

“His father is a policeman in De Doorns and is on his way home today.”

The grandfather said on Tuesday at about 3.20pm, after he got home from school, Duran went to the shop to buy himself a bompie and chips.

“He went to the spaza shop in Carmen Street to buy him a packet of chips and a bompie but there was a shooting and he was hit in the head,” says Piet.

“We went to look for him and as we turned the corner, we saw his body lying on the pavement.

“Someone with a car rushed him to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital and he was transferred to Cape Gate MediClinic.”

Duran was in Grade 5 at Brooklands Primary School in Northpine.

The tween was supposed to write his final test yesterday.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirms the incident and says a case of attempted murder was registered for investigation at Kraaifontein SAPS.

He said no arrests have been made thus far.

Daily Voice