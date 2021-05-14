Gang members caught with drugs in court holding cells

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday on additional charges after being caught with drugs in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court’s holding cells.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the two suspects, aged 28 and 30, were found with drugs in their possession when an intelligence-driven operation focusing on activities in and around the court was conducted on Thursday.

Van Wyk said court orderlies received information that drugs were being smuggled into the holding cells, destined for a gang member who was set to appear in a case.

He said the holding cells were searched and officers found the 28-year-old suspect in possession of 58 mandrax tablets.

Further searches led to the discovery of four sachets of methamphetamine, one sachet of cannabis and one mandrax tablet on the 30-year-old suspect.

Van Wyk said the two suspects belong to different prison gangs.

He said the duo appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of possession of drugs.

In an unrelated incident, five suspects were arrested after being found with dangerous weapons in their possession.

Van Wyk said that at about 2.45pm on Thursday, officers noticed a white Opel Corsa with five suspicious men inside.

He said the vehicle was driving along Lower Main Road in Observatory. Officers made contact with the Woodstock Licence Plate Recognition System and the vehicle was flagged.

“One suspect was found to be in possession of an imitation firearm and knife. Under the driver's seat, a CZ 7.65 pistol was found,” Van Wyk said.

The five suspects, aged 23 to 42, face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The vehicle was also confiscated and handed in as an exhibit.

The group is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

ANA