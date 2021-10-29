Gareth Cliff: 'I could’ve treated her with a little more respect'

CAPE TOWN - A week after controversial media personality Gareth Cliffs had tongues wagging and social media losing its mind over his conduct during an interview, he has spoken out about the incident. Last week, Cliff was criticised after he repeatedly talked over One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissed her views on racism during an episode of his channel Cliff-Central’s programme The Burning Platform.

The show brings together political commentators and journalists to tackle the big news stories of the week and dissect the current trends in politics. The episode in question aired on Thursday, October 21. During the show, Rakhivhane was debating the issue of the Democratic Alliance’s controversial election posters in Phoenix, with the party’s leader John Steenhuisen. Cliff’s interjections and dismissive stance towards Rakhivhane led to a public outcry and sponsor of the show, fast food chain Nando’s, cancelled its sponsorship with immediate effect.

On Thursday, Cliff said he had no ill feelings towards Nando’s. “I’m really not in any way angry with them. I think they had to do what they had to do. They did it because corporations have to make decisions sometimes which are uncomfortable and difficult,” he said during his show. Cliff acknowledged that he does ‘erupt sometimes’ during his show and admitted to being quite brash during the interview.

“I’ll own it, but that’s also me. I do erupt sometimes, I sound very dismissive sometimes, I can be quite brash, I totally accept it,” he said. “This is my brand. This is why you come to The Burning Platform. It’s going to be tough. You’re not going to get a PR interview,” he said. He also gave Rakhivhane her due and said she did well to hold her own during the debate, while also admitting that he could have treated her better.