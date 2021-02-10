Gas explosion at Stellenbosch home leads to R900K abalone bust, arrests

Cape Town – Two Zimbabwean males have been arrested for the alleged illegal possession of abalone after Stellenbosch police attended to an explosion of a gas bottle at a residence in Paradyskloof in the early hours today.

The police had arrived at the scene in Cynaroides Road just after midnight while the fire brigade was busy gaining access to the house to extinguish the fire, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement on Wednesday.

While conducting their investigation surrounding the circumstances of the explosion, the police came across a huge quantity of abalone with an estimated street value of R900 000 and abalone-drying equipment value at around R60 000 in the house, Traut said.

He added that the Chinese man in whose name the property was leased is being sought.

’’Two Zimbabwean males aged 23 and 26 were arrested for the illegal possession of abalone, while the Chinese man in whose name the property was leased is being sought. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Stellenbosch,’’ Traut said.