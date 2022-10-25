Gayton McKenzie tells officials to stop wasting money on travelling and fix community pools

Durban - Central Karoo District mayor Gayton McKenzie is not one to mince his words. This week, the Patriotic Alliance leader slammed officials for what he calls wasting money.

Story continues below Advertisement

McKenzie took to social media to say officials should rather fix community pools. "I look at the joy and bliss on the faces of these kids and I know we did the best thing by fixing the pools. These kids could have been roaming the streets, but are now swimming and teaching others to swim. Officials should stop this unnecessary travelling and use that money 2 fix pools," he shared in a post on social media.

I look at the joy & bliss on faces of these kids and I know we did the best thing by fixing the pools, these kids could have been roaming the streets but r now swimming and teaching others to swim. Officials should stop this unnecessary travelling and use that money 2 fix pools pic.twitter.com/HjvufGdAQg — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 24, 2022 He was speaking following the opening of a pool in Beaufort West in the Western Cape. He said that the pool had not been fixed in eight years.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Politics must be about the needs of the people, and not slogans," McKenzie said. We making progress, our kids shall swim soon💚 pic.twitter.com/OJZgmaJyik — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 25, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the Carltonville swimming pool is a beautiful place and could still be rescued from further damage. McKenzie embarked on a project to fix swimming pools in the area to get children off the street. "The government failed to fix the pools; it is going to waste. Many amongst us were taught to swim in these pools, but today it looks like hell.

"We can do it and we will do it. Patriots make this a team effort, stop wanting to take the shine alone, be a leader and include majority people, some will clean, some will bring skills, some will give money, some will prepare food for the workers, but all of us shall volunteer," he said. Last month, McKenzie availed himself to help Eskom iron out load shedding woes. In a Facebook post, he outlined how the Central Karoo was the most suitable place in South Africa to be used to create renewable energy.