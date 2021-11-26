Gift of the Givers continue their good work in flood-hit George

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers continue to roll-out much needed relief to residents in George following devastating floods in the area. Yesterday, the organisation delivered plastic sheeting to more than 100 families in the Thembalethu township in the anticipation of more rain and possible flooding this weekend.

Organisation spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said they heeded the call from the George Municipality for the plastic sheeting. “We received a request from the George Municipality for plastic sheeting in anticipation of more rain. “Our teams are currently on the ground delivering plastic sheeting to more than 100 homes in the Thembalethu township. The people are busy with mop-up operations. Going into these structures you could see the damage caused to the structures and you can see it will take them months to get back on their feet.

“They were relieved to receive the plastic sheeting as there is anticipation of more rain at the weekend. Our teams will be on the ground tomorrow as well,” Sablay told IOL. He said the organisation had also visited the Harry Coway Hospital in George and handed over food hampers to nursing staff and patients. Gift of the Givers has been on site in the area since the flood hit and Sablay said their immediate relief was supporting the local soup kitchens in the area to feed the community.

“Our teams have been here since day one when the floods occurred. Our immediate relief was the establishment of supporting the soup kitchens to feed the community. “Gift of the Givers have rolled out bulk food to 60 soup kitchens around the George area. The most affected area was Thembalethu township, where we delivered some blankets and food parcels to the affected communities. “We have delivered food parcels all over George,” he said.