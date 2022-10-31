Gift of the Givers intervenes after nearly 600 left destitute in Masiphumelele fire

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist those affected by a fire in Masiphumelele in Cape Town on Monday. A fire ravaged through the township just before 3am.

One person has died. Spokesperson for Gift of the Givers Ali Sablay said the organisation responded after news arose of nearly 600 people being left homeless after a raging fire. “Gift of the Givers are providing the victims with a hot meal, water, blankets and toiletry packs. We will be here for the next five days,” Sablay said.

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, said Fire and Rescue Services were alerted to structures alight at approximately 2.45am. “Kommetjie Road fire station’s crew was first on scene and confirmed numerous informal structures burning, fanned by a strong south-easterly wind, and called on more resources to help bring the blaze under control. “A total of 18 firefighting appliances and approximately 70 firefighters from various fire stations are on scene,” Carelse said.

He said the fire was brought under control just before 5am and was extinguished by 8.20am. He confirmed a death. “One body was discovered with fatal burn wounds,” Carelse said.

