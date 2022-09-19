Gift of the Givers intervenes in Imizamo Yethu

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has intervened after a fire left about 500 people destitute in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, Cape Town. According to the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue, Jermaine Carelse, the fire broke out shortly before midnight on Saturday.

He said an emergency call was received of informal structures burning in the area. “Various crews responded to this incident including Hout Bay, Constantia, Lakeside, Roeland, Sea Point, Brooklyn and Mitchells Plain. “Upon arrival several structures were alight and crews managed to contain the blaze around 3am and eventually extinguished the fire by 7am,” Carelse said.

One person died. “One body with fatal burn wounds was found amongst the debris, age and gender unknown. “At this stage it is estimated that numerous structures were destroyed, leaving many residents displaced.

“The scene was handed over to the SAPS at 7.50am,” Carelse said. According to the spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Charlotte Powell, about 500 people were affected and 105 informal structures were destroyed. “DRM activated an on-site mobile JOC to co-ordinate services from various City departments to deal with the incident.

“Sassa had been informed to provide humanitarian assistance. “The Department of Social Development will provide psycho-social support. “Various NGOs are on standby to assist the affected community.

