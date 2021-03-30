Girl, 4, keeps asking where is her eye after waking from coma as ’shooter’ seeks bail

Cape Town – The man accused of shooting out the eye of 4-year-old Chloe van der Westhuizen has appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The heartsore grandmother of the Hanover Park girl arrived at court supported by her friends as the suspect, Raafiq Jooste, 20, informed Magistrate Keith le Keur that he will be applying for his release on bail. Chloe was one of five people hit in a gang shooting in Algoa Court last Thursday afternoon while playing with her friends. The little girl was rushed to hospital and had to undergo an operation at Red Cross Children’s Hospital, where doctors had to remove her left eye. The Daily Voice’s sources say Jooste is a member of the Americans gang and had planned to kill another gangster who lived in Algoa Court.

The source says Jooste ran into the council court and opened fire, hitting the gangster in the foot and shot four innocent people, including Chloe.

During his brief appearance, Jooste confirmed he would be applying for bail and was sent to Pollsmoor Prison as the case was postponed to 6 April.

Chloe’s ouma handed in a petition by residents calling on the magistrate to deny his bail application.

Speaking outside court, she says Chloe’s mother, Jaide, is not doing well in hospital.

“Chloe has woken up and is talking but it is so hartseer (heartsore), because she keeps asking about her eye,” says the granny, who declined to be named.

“She is very traumatised and she keeps crying and crying. Only Jaide and her daddy are allowed to be at the hospital at this stage, but it is very hard for Jaide when Chloe cries.”

She says while the family is happy with the progress, they are anxiously waiting to hear when the next operation will be.

“The bullet is still in her head and so far we know it is now behind her right eye,” she says.

“They are doing more scans so we are waiting to hear when they will do the next operation.

“We are happy that she is able to speak, but we continue praying for her full recovery.”

Meanwhile, community workers in Hanover Park have called on all religious leaders to join an interfaith prayer service which will be held at Algoa Court on Thursday night.

Sheikh Salieg Isaacs says the service is aimed at uniting the community to stand up against the marauding skollies.

“We are hosting an interfaith prayer service along with the Community Police Forum to pray for Chloe.

“We will start at 6pm and invite all to join in as we call for unity against the gang wars in Hanover Park.”

