Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Golden Arrow bears the brunt of Cape Town taxi violence

South Africa Cape Town-24 March-2022 Golden Arrows bus burning in Nyanga Klipfontein Road several incidents of taxi violence reported around Cape Town. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

South Africa Cape Town-24 March-2022 Golden Arrows bus burning in Nyanga Klipfontein Road several incidents of taxi violence reported around Cape Town. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Published 55m ago

Share

Cape Town - Once again, the Golden Arrow Bus Service has been subjected to attacks as two of the biggest taxi associations caused havoc in Cape Town during a protest against their treatment by the provincial government.

The bus company has lost five buses in the space of one week. The estimated value of one bus is R2.5 million.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Thursday morning, taxi vehicles blocked major highways across the city while a sea of them clogged up the N2 highway as they made their way to the central business district to hand over a memorandum to the office of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

According to Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, three of the service’s buses were torched and passengers were injured.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that three of our buses were set alight this morning. The motive is unknown but it does appear to be linked to the taxi industry strike which is taking place today,” she said.

More on this

“We managed to save two of the buses but the third bus was completely gutted and four passengers were treated for injuries.”

Dyke-Beyer said the bus company condemned the violence in the strongest possible terms and had called on law enforcement officials to step in and curb it.

“This cannot be allowed to continue,” she added.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Our passengers and employees must be able to travel safely without fear. We call on the authorities to please take the necessary steps and to ensure that there are boots on the ground when situations such as these occur.”

Last week, two Golden Arrow buses were petrol-bombed in taxi violence incidents in Nyanga.

The violence comes after officials impounded a taxi and arrested two people over fraudulent documents.

Story continues below Advertisment
Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

crimetransportvandalismCape TownPublic TransportGolden Arrow Bus ServiceTaxisProtests

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke