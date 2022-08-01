Government and public affairs firm Ethicore and Egypt-based Moharram sign a landmark agreement

Rustenburg - Pioneering pan African government and public affairs firm Ethicore has concluded a landmark partnership agreement with Egypt-based Moharram and Partners (M&P), the firm said on Monday. M&P is a unique and multidisciplinary team specialising in all aspects of policy analysis, public affairs, government relations and strategic communications in Egypt, the Middle East and North Africa.

The CEOs of both firms formalised the partnership in the presence of the South African ambassador to Egypt, Ntsiki Mashimbye, in Cairo, pursuant to unlocking the full potential of economic, trade and investment relations between South Africa and Egypt as leading economies on the Africa continent. “I am immensely proud of this partnership, whereby we’ll enable and support our clients in expanding their business across the continent and South Africa, one of the most promising markets in Africa,” said Moustafa Moharram, M&P’s CEO and founder. Moharram said the partnership was unrivalled, expanding the combined expertise of both firms to more than 80 senior and experienced practitioners of the highest professional calibre, across more than 30 markets in Africa and the Middle East, where both firms have an established and burgeoning presence.

This includes Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “We have expanded to numerous new markets during the past few years, with active operations across the region, from Morocco to Pakistan. I am very excited about taking this further with our new affiliate, Ethicore, a trailblazing African government and political affairs firm,” Moharram said. “The timeliness of the partnership coincides with African countries supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to increase intra-Africa trade, investment and regional integration. It meets the demands of our clients for multi-market expertise in Africa and the Middle East, delivered to the highest professional standards in our niche fields of specialisation.”

Ethicore CEO Abdul Waheed Patel said both firms have impeccable calibre and pedigrees. “Our partnership is the culmination of strong synergies, mutual compatibility and a common DNA, built on successful and impactful in-market collaboration between our team to date. “Both firms have demonstrated impeccable calibre and pedigree, as well as positive impact, results and growth prior to, throughout, and post the Covid-19 pandemic. We are excited to cultivate an enduring and prosperous partnership, from Cape Town to Cairo and beyond,” Patel said.

