The Road Safety Action Campaign said it was deeply upset by reports that already there had been dozens of deaths as a result of road accidents on the country’s roads since the start of the festive season.
The December period is usually marked by an increase in road deaths as holidaymakers travel to various destinations.
Founder, Richard Benson said the planned reduction in speed limits would have helped bring the road death toll as a result of speeding down.
Benson said South Africa lagged behind countries such as Sweden, the UK and Australia which had a good track record in terms of speed limits.