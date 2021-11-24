Grabouw serial rapist sentenced to seven life terms

CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist in the Western Cape who preyed on hitch-hiking women has been sentenced to seven life terms in the Strand Regional Court. Sinaye Siqhuma, 29, reigned with terror along the N2 highway near Grabouw in 2018.

He was convicted and sentenced on seven rape charges. He received a life sentence for every rape charge. According to provincial police management, Siqhuma’s modus operandi was preying on women hitch-hiking along the N2. He would win the trust of his victims and offer them assistance by giving them a lift to the Sir Lowry’s Pass area.

He would take his victims to a secluded area where he would rape them. According to the provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, Siqhuma accompanied three victims, between the ages of 20 and 30, on different occasions during November and December 2018. “A thorough investigation by a SAPS detective led to the arrest of Siqhuma towards the end of December 2018.

“The well-prepared case dockets and DNA evidence were presented before court. “He was convicted on seven charges of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment on all seven charges. “The sentences will be served concurrently and Siqhuma will effectively be confined to a prison cell for life,” Traut said.

The Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile commended the investigating and prosecuting teams for “removing the ruthless rapist from society” and said many women can now be spared the trauma of the heinous crime. “As the country enters the 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children period, local communities will be safer with Siqhuma incarcerated,” Patekile said. [email protected]