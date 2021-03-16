Gun believed to have been used in Charl Kinnear hit found

Cape Town - An Elsies River gangster has been arrested after allegedly being caught with the suspected murder weapon used in the assassination of Lieutenent-Colonel Charl Kinnear. According to a leaked police report, Ashley “Nokkels” Williams was busted by the Hawks on Friday night after cops swooped in on his flat in Avonwood. It states that Williams is a member of the Terrible Josters gang and was nabbed after the Hawks received a tip-off about the location of the gun used to shoot Kinnear. Cops confiscated a 9mm pistol with no serial number and 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as a packet of tik. Kinnear, who served as an area commander for the Anti-Gang Unit, was assassinated outside his home on 18 September.

Top cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2021.Picture: Leon Knipe

The Hawks arrested former rugby player Zane Kilian who is believed to have pinged Kinnear’s phone more than 2000 times before his murder.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirms the arrest and says: “A 39-year-old well-known gang member Ashley Williams aka Nokkels appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition following a mutli-disciplinary operation conducted in Nyanga Cluster in the Western Cape.

“The case has been postponed to 29 March 2021 and the accused remains in custody.

“The recovered firearm and ammunition has been sent for ballistic [tests] to ascertain crimes committed using it.”

However, local cops are sceptical about whether Nokkels is the shooter.

“Nokkels is a member of the Terrible Josters, but he is too low down to have killed Kinnear. He was probably just hiding the gun,” a police source says.

“Also at the time Kinnear was killed, Nokkels and two others were in jail for another murder.”

