Hairstylist goes door to door to give free hairdos to the elderly

CAPE TOWN – A local hairstylist in the Western Cape has taken her love for hairstyling and spreading some cheer in her town to the elderly. Naomi Adams, 36, from Worcester is the owner of Hair By Naomi, a mobile salon in the Avian Park area.

The mother of three is self taught and has been doing hair styling for more than 17 years. Seeing the need for spreading some cheer and goodwill, Naomi, along with her sister-in-law Johanisca Adams, 28, have been going door-to-door, street by street on foot to give pensioners a good hairdo. Naomi Adams from Worcester and her sister-in-law Johanisca Adams are set on beautifying the elderly in their hometown. Photo: supplied “I have a love for doing hair and when I saw how some of our elderly’s hair looked I knew I had to do something about it. I initially thought about doing a monthly fee of R100 but then I thought ’no’.

“I realised that once our elderly received their social grants they barely had anything left and they would not have anything left to spoil themselves,” Naomi told IOL. On November 17, she and Johanisca started walking, come rain or sunshine, and knocking on doors offering their services to men and women. Naomi Adams from Worcester and her sister-in-law Johanisca Adams are set on beautifying the elderly in their hometown. Here they are picture after doing the hair of a couple in the area. Photo: supplied “I have been doing hair for 17 years. I only realised my love for hair after I completed school as I struggled to find someone to do my own hair. This then spread out to me doing the hair of relatives and friends.

“We work daily and from 9am until 6pm you can find us walking door to door, street to street. “I don’t do this because I want to be popular but I do this because I love it. “I just want to make people look good and instill that confidence in them,” Naomi said.