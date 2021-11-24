Hangberg residents in uproar as elderly disabled man’s home is demolished

CAPE TOWN - Tensions in Hangberg, Houtbay ran high between residents and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Anti-Land Invasion Unit after a disabled pensioner’s structure was demolished on Wednesday evening. Community activist Roscoe Gabriels Jacobs said the elderly man’s structure had burnt down months prior and was re-erected after he received no assistance from the City of Cape Town.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Law Enforcement officials came to break down the structure. “Law Enforcement and the Anti-Land Invasion Unit pitched up this evening. I thought it was Fire and Rescue Services as there was a nearby fire. “Law Enforcement pitched up with two nyalas,” Jacobs told IOL.

He said residents suspected the call to have come from one of the members of the community and allegedly went to confront the resident. However, things turned volatile and Jacobs said officers started shooting rubber bullets. “People are angry. There rubber bullets and stone throwing. I can tell you the situation is quite tense,” Jacobs said.

Law Enforcement could not be reached for comment at the time of print. Residents of Hangberg have been at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town for the longest period of time and earlier this year local community activists accused the City of Cape Town of using law enforcement officers to intimidate and instil fear in residents. In August, Jacobs said the victimisation of residents started in 2010, and still continued.

He urged the City of Cape to make land available in Hout Bay Valley for integrated human settlements. Jacobs told the Cape Argus at the time that Hangberg is being targeted because the DA-led government want to protect the apartheid-style town planning and status quo of Hout Bay.