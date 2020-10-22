Hanover Park shootings persist despite 60 officers being deployed while CPF is ’snubbed’

Cape Town – Two shootings in Hanover Park this week is a sign that the 60 Law Enforcement officers deployed in the area to curb the recent spate of gang-related violence face an uphill task. Moreover, chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams says the Community Policing Forum (CPF) was not consulted about the deployment by the City of Cape Town, which was lauded last week by Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. In a statement last week, Fritz said: “Violence prevention is about working together with all role-players, including parents, schools, NGOs, faith-based organisations and local government to ensure that we permanently stop the violence plaguing our communities from happening i­­n the first place.’’ Abrahams is in the dark about why the CPF has been ignored and is not recognised by the MEC. The MEC’s office told IOL via email: ’’A valid electoral AGM has not taken place for Philippi CPF (under which the Hanover Park CPF falls). Electoral AGMs must take place every five years and be verified by the Department of Community Safety and SAPS.’’

It was also news to Ebrahim that, according to the MEC’s office, the Mitchells Plain Cluster’s AGMs will take place during the week of 23 to 28 November.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed on Thursday that a case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident in which a 20-year-old man was wounded at 9.20pm on Tuesday. He was allegedly shot by two gunmen on motorbikes.

According to Abrahams, another gang violence-related victim sustained four bullet wounds after being shot in Atwood Street on Monday night and had to be taken to hospital in a bakkie.

Abrahams, who maintained that proper policing is a 24-hour job that required in-depth information about the area, said: “I have to make the assumption that the officers don’t work after 5pm because I don’t seem them around in the evening. I have also not seen the master plan about how they intend to work.

“We haven’t been consulted about when the AGMs will be held. I asked the MEC’s office to supply with me with information.

’’I also wanted to know who said the CPF is dissolved, but she (MEC spokesperson) wouldn’t answer. They wouldn’t give me any information and she said abruptly she had another call waiting and would speak to me again.

“It’s my experience that when there is no consultation, whatever grand plans they have on paper, it’s not going to work. It’s all about media coverage, but we know they don’t have the kind of plans that will solve problems or prevent crime.

’’We need preventative measures, but if it’s not in consultation with the community, you won’t have a holistic approach. For example, which of those officers really know Hanover Park and where the hot spots are?

’’They don’t know the area. They probably need another six months or so to find out how the gangs operate.

’’There are resources and people in the community who know exactly where or what is happening and they should be fitted into the plan. But, no, they don’t want that and that’s why the gangsters keep shooting.’’

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the newly deployed officers would enforce by-laws and assist enforcement agencies with crime prevention, which will include stop-and-searches and house searches in conjunction with the SAPS.

