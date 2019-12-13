Has Rashied Staggie's son also been targeted in Hard Livings hits?









Rashied Staggie, the former boss of the Hard Livings gang, has been shot dead. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Daily Voice has reported that the family of Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie denied rumours on the death of his son Abdullah Taliep Boonzaier. This comes after reports surfaced that Boonzaier was gunned down in Mitchell's Plain. Staggie was gunned down outside his Salt River home on Friday morning. Hours later, social media was abuzz with reports that Boonzaier, Staggie’s son from a previous relationship, had also been shot and killed. But family and sources close to Staggie's murder investigation said the “rumours are fake”. A close relative, who asked not to be named, has confirmed that Boonzaier is not dead.

“The rumours that he (Boonzaier) has been shot are fake,” the relative told the Daily Voice.

Meanwhile, cops are still searching for Staggie’s killers.

The 58-year-old former gang boss died in hospital moments after he was shot in front of his home in London Road shortly after 10am.

Staggie was killed on the same spot where his twin brother, Rashaad was shot and set alight in August 1996.

When IOL contacted Western Cape police for comment, SAPS said the Western Cape office has no record of the shooting incident.

Daily Voice and IOL