Cape Town - The Daily Voice has reported that the family of Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie denied rumours on the death of his son Abdullah Taliep Boonzaier.
This comes after reports surfaced that Boonzaier was gunned down in Mitchell's Plain.
Staggie was gunned down outside his Salt River home on Friday morning. Hours later, social media was abuzz with reports that Boonzaier, Staggie’s son from a previous relationship, had also been shot and killed.
But family and sources close to Staggie's murder investigation said the “rumours are fake”.
A close relative, who asked not to be named, has confirmed that Boonzaier is not dead.