Westlake - Western Cape police have confirmed that the Hawks are investigating an incident where a man, believed to be an international real estate consultant’s seat exploded while he was driving his luxury car. Eyewitness and first on the scene to help, Down South Towing owner, Greg Muller, told Weekend Argus when he arrived on the scene, he could see that the exterior of the vehicle was not damaged but the interior was.

Muller said, the man, who spoke with a British accent, was conscious and was able to speak with him.

“I immediately contacted ER24 and called 10111 as well as the bomb unit to assist the injured man,” said Muller.

According to Muller, the man, believed to be in his late 50s, sustained injuries to his buttocks and the device ripped a whole in the driver’s seat and floor of the black Range Rover.

“The vehicle’s airbags were deployed and neither the man nor the car suffered further damages,” said Muller.

Muller said the man was taken to Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands for treatment.

ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak confirmed that emergency services treated a man on Steenberg road where a device exploded in or on a vehicle..

“His injuries are serious and his condition is critical,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the explosion, which happened just after midday, yesterday afternoon.

"It is alleged that the victim left his house from Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg on Steenberg Road, the vehicle exploded. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition," he said.

Van Wyk said crime scene experts, the SAPS Bomb Squad and K9 units were on the scene combing the area for clues.

"At this stage this office cannot confirm what caused the explosion," he said.

