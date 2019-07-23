Jody January from Klipfontein says his house has been flooding for years. He said he has not received help from anyone every winter when flooding occurs. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management on Tuesday said it has recorded a number of weather-related matters, including flooding in Cape Town and surrounding areas. This follows after heavy downpours overnight on Monday into Tuesday morning. There has been flooding in informal settlements in Masiphumelele in Fish Hoek, Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay and Makhaza in Khayelitsha, where approximately 3 000 dwellings have been affected.

In Imizamo Yethu, seven dwellings were destroyed by an uprooted tree. Roofs have been damaged by strong winds in Mamre, Strand, Gugulethu and Belhar, according to City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Roadways were flooded across the City in areas such as Southfield, Grassy Park, Killarney, Kraaifontein, Atlantis, Mamre, Hout Bay, Kuils River, Mitchells Plain, Macassar, Parow and Durbanville, and storm-related electricity disruptions were being experienced in Plattekloof and Rylands.

“City departments are assisting the affected communities, including making alternative accommodation available and SASSA [South African Social Security Agency] has been informed around the need for humanitarian relief,” Powell said.

The South African Weather Service warned there would be gale force winds and heavy downpours over Cape Town and surrounds, setting in on Monday. With two cold fronts approaching the metropole, the wet weather is expected to last until Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)