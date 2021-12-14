Here’s what you need to know about the amended City of Cape Town Animal By-law

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced amendments made to its Animal By-law of 2021. It said the amended by-law replaces the Animal By-Law of 2010, which focused on guiding pet ownership, the welfare of working equines and more.

In a statement, Safety and Security Portfolio chairman, Councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe said the amended by-law is far more comprehensive and provides a clear guide to animal owners or caregivers, breeders of animals and the public at large as to how to apply the duty to care principle to all animals within its jurisdiction. The amended by-law now comes with a mandatory sterilisation clause for animals. “Some of the elements that have been retained in the amended by-law include guidelines on the number of animals to be kept on specific properties, and those dealing with working equines.

“And, while the previous by-law contained provisions around mandatory sterilisation in specific circumstances, the amended by-law has a general mandatory sterilisation clause,” Nqavashe said. He said the City has also included new sections to the by-law in relation to dog fighting, provides guidelines on the keeping of other category animals like bees, and encompasses sectors beyond breeders and kennels to also consider places of business such as pet parlours, pet day-care centres and hotels, as well as persons operating in the animal welfare sector. “The by-law even accounts for hygiene standards in the keeping of animals, and also addresses the issue of the keeping and slaughtering of animals for religious, cultural, ceremonial and own consumption purposes.

“Following its promulgation, the City will now set out to start educating the public on the provisions of the by-law, in partnership with the animal welfare sector. “In particular, animal sterilisation is now mandatory, unless an exemption is granted in terms of the by-law. Details on exemption applications will be made public in due course, once our Standard Operating Procedure is finalised,” Nqavashe said. He said the City is increasingly spending huge amounts of budgets on health and safety programmes dedicated to animals.

There has also been an increase in the number of complaints surrounding animal welfare in the City, and Nqavashe said this is placing immense pressure on the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and other organisations in the animal welfare sector, and also the City’s Law Enforcement department. He said the amended by-law will go a long way in addressing the issues and ensuring that Cape Town continues to be champion for the rights of animals. [email protected]