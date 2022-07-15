Here’s what you need to know about the City of Cape Town’s informant reward system

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has dedicated a call line for tips called the informant reward system, which was originally established by its safety and security directorate. The line has been set up to ensure that tips for rewards are channelled correctly, says mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

“The City’s Safety and Security Directorate formulated the Informant Reward Policy in 2013,” Smith said. “The concept is that a reward is payable to any person who provides information that leads to an arrest or the successful confiscation or recovery of stolen goods or contraband.” Initially, the reward received was R1 000, but it has since been increased to R5 000.

Smith said this system was implemented to assist the City’s enforcement agencies. He said in recent years, more departments within the City of Cape Town have started feeling the brunt of the theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure and have begun using the reward system. “It is for this reason that we have decided to establish a dedicated number for these tips for reward to streamline the process of following up on tips,” said Smith.

“Residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously, 24-hours a day, on 0800 110077. “The system is not open to people under the age of 18 or City of Cape Town employees.” All information from the public is welcome, he said, but a reward can only be paid if the City’s policing resources achieve a result that directly relates to information received such as arrests, confiscation of contraband or illegal firearms, recovery of stolen goods and the rescue of a kidnapped victim.

“Tips received by the dedicated tip-off line are relayed to the relevant City agency. Once they have made an arrest/confiscation, etc. they will submit the application for consideration by the Rewards for Information Committee,” Smith added. “We do have to caution the public that it could take several weeks or months after the arrest or confiscation is made for the reward to be paid out, once all relevant administrative processes have been completed.” [email protected]

