Cape Town - An alleged car hijacker was shot dead and another arrested in a shoot-out with police in Macassar, Cape Town on Thursday, Western Cape police said.

A Macassar South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle was flagged down in the Bardale informal settlement just after 11am by shop owners who reported that they had just been hijacked by armed men, Captain FC van Wyk said.

"They pointed out the vehicle which was still in view of the police. The police went in pursuit of the vehicle and a shoot-out occurred between the two parties. The vehicle came to an abrupt stand-still and the driver got out and fell to the ground.

"When the vehicle was approached, the suspect in the passenger seat was found sitting with his head down. In the vehicle, there were two unlicensed firearms that were recovered."

The one suspect is 23 years old and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, hijacking, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

"The other suspect had passed away. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation," Van Wyk said.

African News Agency/ANA